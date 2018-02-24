Villarreal's defender Ruben Semedo was suspended by the Spanish football club following his imprisonment on several charges.

The club's statement on Friday pointed out that Villarreal had assumed Semedo's innocence after court charges were filed against him on Thursday, reports Efe.

The judge in the case charged Semedo, 23, with attempted murder, illegal detention, illegal possession of firearms and violent robbery.

"The club would like to express its disappointment following the serious charges from the judge of court No.6 of Lliria against player Ruben Semedo," the statement said.

Semedo was arrested Tuesday after allegedly detaining, with another two individuals, a person at gunpoint on Feb. 11 as well as taking the detained person's apartment keys to steal money and valuable items.

After questioning the Portuguese player, the judge decided to put Semedo in jail with no bail.

(IANS)