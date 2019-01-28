Far East Hospitality's newest hotels, Village Hotel at Sentosa and The Outpost Hotel call on travellers around the world to share the best-lived moments of their holidays.

Launched in the lead up to the official opening of Village Hotel in April 2019 and The Outpost Hotel in July 2019, #MyGatewayToGetAway will offer an ultimate peek into the tailor-made experiences that await families, business travellers, groups and couples at the new gateway and getaway in the heart of the world-renowned resort island of Sentosa.

Two families and two couples will stand to win 7 days 6 nights stay at Village Hotel and The Outpost Hotel respectively, simply by sharing their most memorable or adventurous holiday moments.

In addition, winners will also each receive a cash prize of $2,000 SGD (per family for Village Hotel at

Sentosa) or $1,000 SGD (per couple for The Outpost Hotel).

both the hotels bring two distinct hotel experiences that offer the best of connectivity as well as the serenity of an island getaway for a wide range of travellers – be it families looking to enjoy the resort facilities within the hotel and the attractions on Sentosa which are all within proximity, business travellers looking to mix in some leisure, or couples and friends looking to get away

from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The hotels are unique with its on-site facilities and proximity to Singapore's best attractions, so guests can choose to stay in or venture out without compromising their stay experience.

Entries for Village Hotel and The Outpost Hotel are to be submitted separately. Submissions for both hotels end 10 February 2019. Terms & conditions apply.

Village Hotel at Sentosa: The Most Memorable Moment

Travellers can get one step closer to a week of sweet sea breeze and fun-filled activities for the ultimate family vacation, simply by sharing their most memorable moment from past family vacations.

Prize: 7 days 6 nights accommodation for two adults and two children (under 18) at Village Hotel, passes to selected Sentosa attractions and $2,000 SGD cash.

Submission Mechanics:

Upload a photo or video on Instagram featuring your most memorable family vacation (keep

your profile public)

your profile public) Tell us what made that trip so precious and why you'd want to recreate that moment (keep

your story to 100 words)

your story to 100 words) Tag @VillageHotelatSentosa in the post and include the hashtag #MyGatewayToGetAway in

the caption

the caption Complete your submission by entering your details here:

https://www.villagehotels.com.sg/en/mygatewaytogetawayvhs

The Outpost Hotel: The Ultimate Adventure

Travellers can look forward to an ultimate adventure in Sentosa, by sharing their most adventurous trip ever taken with their travel buddy.

Prize: 7 days 6 nights accommodation for two adults at The Outpost Hotel, passes to selected Sentosa attractions and $1,000 SGD cash.

Submission Mechanics: