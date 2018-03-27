A new video uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theorist Jeff P is now going viral on the Internet. The three-minute clip shows alleged ninth planet Nibiru appearing on the sky, and conspiracy theorists believe that the giant space body is heading towards earth for a collision which will result in apocalypse.

In the video, we can see a giant sun-like object captured high above the clouds. The camera later pans to a different angle to show that sunset is in fact on the right side.

The new video has gone viral just hours after experts opined their views on the mysterious ninth planet which is lurking on the edge of our solar system.

After analyzing the planet with the advanced Subaru Telescope in Hawaii, experts found that the ninth planet is ten times the mass of the earth, and its distance from the Sun could be around 20 times the distance between Neptune and the Sun.

"It is hiding in the dark, but subtly pulling strings behind the scenes: stretching out the orbits of distant bodies, perhaps even tilting the entire solar system to one side," said researchers from NASA.

However, experts have not confirmed whether the ninth planet is conspiracy theorists' pick Nibiru.

Most of the people who watched the video are convinced that Nibiru is going to collide with earth in the near future.

"That is amazing. Brothers/ sisters, it is time to repent and REJOICE 4 our day is near. How exciting to be able to WITNESS such a great time . No fear if u got Jesus. This video is awesome," posted a YouTube user named Starlin Godschild.

After seeing the video, many people have posted in the comments section stating that recent sunsets in the UK are darker than never before.

Even though the Nibiru conspiracy theory is gaining popularity across the globe, NASA has called it an Internet hoax.