Candice Swanepoel sure knows how to heat up the holidays. The Victoria's Secret Angel slipped into a gorgeous white swimsuit. The swimsuit was part of her Tropic of C designs.

It is being reported that the suit was from resort 2019 and is called the Ripple. The suit apparently has a halter front and has strings in the back that nicely crisscross and tie up. It was reported earlier that Candice had taken to Instagram to model another gorgeous piece of swimwear which she reportedly called 'sage.'

Candice Swanepoel is gorgeous in anything she wears and she knows it. Flaunting her body in beautiful swimsuits and other fashion accessories in winter is a feat only a few can pull off. And we have to say that Candice Swanepoel is one of them. It was reported that Candice walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after welcoming her son in June. It is also being being reported that the model also did about three to four workouts per week - which included training with ankle weights and doing squats - in preparation for this year's show.

She told E! News: 'I'm a ball of nerves before the show. I feel like each year I get more and more nervous - I don't know why.

'But nerves are healthy. You need a little adrenaline to really kill it.'

We have to say Candice sure knows how to keep herself in tip-top shape. The supermodel may have a killer diet and workout regimen and we have to say whatever she is doing seems to be working. The model looks as gorgeous as ever. You can check out the pics here: