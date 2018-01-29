Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu hosted the tableaux artistes who had participated in the Republic Day Parade at their residence in New Delhi on Sunday.
Around 2,000 tableaux artistes and other guests including the officials have spent two hours with Naidu and his wife Usha. "The excellent performance by different artistes from various parts of the country on a platform reflects the uniqueness of our nation and identity, 'Unity in diversity'. This brings the harmony and universal brotherhood to our country," said Mr. Naidu.
View all images of Vice President with the participants of Republic Day Parade 2018:
The Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Smt. Usha Naidu with the Tableaux Artistes who participated in the Republic Day Parade - 2018, in New Delhi on January 28, 2018.
The Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Smt. Usha Naidu witnessing the performance of the Tableaux Artistes who participated in the Republic Day Parade - 2018, in New Delhi on January 28, 2018.
The Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Smt. Usha Naidu witnessing the members of Department of Sports performing Mallakhamba Sport, who participated in the Republic Day Parade - 2018, in New Delhi on January 28, 2018.
The Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu meeting the Tribal Guests who participated in the Republic Day Parade - 2018, in New Delhi on January 28, 2018.
The Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu with the National Service Scheme (NSS) Volunteers who participated in Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 28, 2018. The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C) and Information & Broadcasting, Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and other dignitaries are also seen.
