Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu hosted the tableaux artistes who had participated in the Republic Day Parade at their residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

Around 2,000 tableaux artistes and other guests including the officials have spent two hours with Naidu and his wife Usha. "The excellent performance by different artistes from various parts of the country on a platform reflects the uniqueness of our nation and identity, 'Unity in diversity'. This brings the harmony and universal brotherhood to our country," said Mr. Naidu.

