German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel has won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second race of the 2018 Formula 1 season, for a record of fourth time, two weeks after clinching the Australian GP, strengthening his grip on the top spot in the driver standings.

Vettel earned his 49th win in his 200th Formula 1 race and the fourth here on Sunday to break the record set by Spaniard Fernando Alonso, reports Efe.

To set the milestone, Vettel, 30, had to fend off a late fierce attack from Mercedes' Finnish driver - Valtteri Bottas - who had to settle for the second spot.

Starting the race from the ninth position due to a five-place grid penalty over a gearbox change, the defending champion - Britain's Lewis Hamilton - rounded out the podium.

Pierre Gasly amazed by coming in fourth completing a great weekend with his Toro Rosso, powered by Renault for the first season.

Haas' Danish driver Kevin Magnussen was fifth, ahead of Germany's Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), while Fernando Alonso (McLaren) ended up seventh.

After the win, Vettel now has 50 points in the 2018 driver standings, 17 points ahead of Hamilton, while the Briton's teammate Bottas is in third 28 points off the pace.

