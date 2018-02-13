It has been recently reported that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, one of the most demanded heroines in the Tamil Film Industry will play a crucial role in Dhanush's upcoming movie 'Maari 2'. The movie which is being directed by Balaji Mohan is a direct sequel to the 2015 blockbuster 'Maari'.

As the director roped in Varalaxmi to this movie, several reports surfaced on the Internet stating that the actress will be doing a character with grey shades in 'Maari 2'. But now, in a recent talk with Deccan Chronicle, Varalaxmi has revealed that her role is not necessarily the one with grey shades, instead, it is a very powerful character which she has never done before.

Recently, the actress has signed to play the role of the main antagonist in Vishal's 'Sandakozhi 2'. Previously, she has portrayed characters with negative shades in movies like 'Kasaba' and 'Sathya'. As Varalaxmi has already proved her mettle in performing characters with grey shades, everyone automatically speculated that she is playing a negative role in 'Maari 2' too.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is now actively involving in social initiatives too. Last week, she led a campaign named 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes', and it aimed to stop violence against women in the country. Several women from various courses of life including celebrities participated in the campaign.

'Maari 2' is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The film will once again feature Dhanush in the role of a street goon who has a heart made of gold. Sai Pallavi will play the character of the female lead in this flick, while Mollywood hero Tovino Thomas has been roped in to enact the character of the main antagonist.

Dhanush is producing 'Maari 2' in his home banner Wunderbar Productions. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for this flick, while Om Prakash will crank the camera.