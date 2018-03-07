"The Vampire Diaries" actress Claire Holt has said she has suffered a miscarriage.

The 29-year-old was expecting a baby with her fiance, Andrew Joblon, but lost her child last month.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share her story, Holt urged others who go through a similar loss not to stay silent and told fans that speaking out was helping her to heal her pain, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiance in the waiting room to show him that I was okay. I wasn't," she wrote, sharing a photograph of herself in hospital clothes and showing a thumbs up.

"I've never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I'm still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I'm doing it anyway because it's important.

"After my D & C (Dilation and curettage), I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling," she wrote.

"Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn't my fault. That I wasn't broken forever," she continued.

"I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn't often or openly discussed.

"It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves. Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful?" (IANS)