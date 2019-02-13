Valentine's Day is nearly here, and people around the world are planning ways to earnestly show their love and affection for another person. Couples mark this day, which falls on 14 February, by exchanging gifts, flowers, and cards.

However, the annual celebration is loathed by millions of singles across the nation who are irritated by the displays of affection they encounter around them. To lighten up the mood, here are top anti-Valentine's Day quotes for those without a significant other.

"The course of true love never did run smooth." - William Shakespeare

"By all means marry; if you get a good wife, you'll become happy; if you get a bad one, you'll"become a philosopher." - Socrates

"A kiss may ruin a human life." - Oscar Wilde

"The most happy marriage I can picture or imagine to myself would be the union of a deaf man to a blind woman." - Samuel Taylor Coleridge

"Women don't want to hear what you think. Women want to hear what they think — in a deeper voice." - Bill Cosby

"My love life is like a piece of Swiss cheese. Most of it is missing, and what's there stinks." - Joan Rivers

"Men should be like Kleenex: soft, strong, disposable." - Cher

"Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes." - Jim Carrey

"Today is Valentine's Day - or, as men like to call it, Extortion Day! - Jay Leno