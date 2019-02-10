With less than a week left before Valentine's Day, many will be scurrying through stores to find a special present to rekindle their relationship with their loved ones.

Finding a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift is always a hard task, as it will reflect how much you adore your special person. Since we live in a digital world, a gadget is good enough to gift your tech-savvy spouse.

To help make an informed decision, we have come up with a list of consumer electronics that will surely impress your better-half.

Smartwatches: This is the most meaningful gift you can think for the husband/boyfriend, as it shows you are concerned about his well being. There are lots to choose from top-end Apple Watch Series 4 (review) to mid-range Google Wear OS-powered Skagen Falster 2 and cost-effective Amazfit Cor (review) or the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 series. You can check for more on Amazon.

Smart speakers: This is a new trending gadget to own. I have been using the Amazon Echo smart (review) speakers series for a more than a year and believe me, this is an all-rounder, you can set alarm, get the latest news, play music and even control your smart TV and lights at home. It may make him a bit lazy, but it does so many functions with just voice commands. Echo smart speaker(review) series come in several shapes and sizes with a varying price.

Headphones:

This is a must-have gadget for any tech-savvy man, as it has several use-cases including listening to music while commuting on a bus and if it has noise cancelling feature, better the travelling experience and not have to hear constant horns and buzz in the traffic. He can also use it to zone out with his favourite music while working on a computer. Amazon has a great collection of branded (JBL, Sennheiser, boat, Skull Kandy, MuveAcoustics and more) headphones from with aforementioned features and also with attached microphone, volume control and several value-added features.

Rechargeable shaver/trimmer:

This comes in handy if the husband or boyfriend is late to work. With instant beard shave, it will save time to get ready and suit up. You can check out Philip, Braun, Syska and other branded trimmers on Amazon.

Smartphones: This will definitely help you find yourself in his good books and expect a return gift for sure. Men usually go for smartphones with powerful configuration, big battery to support intense gaming session and also with good photography hardware. There are several phones in the market, which you can decide depending on the budget. You can go for top-end Apple iPhone XR (review), Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Google Pixel 3 series, OnePlus 6T and Samsung Galaxy Note9, among others.

Affordable, but powerful—Xiaomi Poco F1, Asus Zenfone 5Z and Honor View20. As far as mid-range and budget phones are concerned, you can go for Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro or Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 or Motorola Moto One Power.

Compact projectors:

This is the best alternative to big screen TVs, which are heavy and it will be arduous task buy online and ask the servicemen to install them. With small structures, compact projectors can be even carried in a backpack or a pocket. You can just point it out to a blank wall and start enjoying the movie at any convenient place. Also, they support wireless connectivity, media streaming and offer compatibility with gaming consoles. What more a tech-savvy person needs. You can find one on Amazon.