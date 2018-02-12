Want to look good and healthy on Valentines Day? Well, then include green tea and more of fruits and vegetables in your diet, say experts.
Preeti Seth, Nutritionist, Pachouli Wellness Clinic, Delhi, and Komal Thakur, Dietician from SCI International Hospital, Delhi, list down some tips.
* Increase fluid intake, at least four-five liters a day.
* Have more of uncooked food. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet.
There are some special diet plans that you can go for.
* Diet plan 1-
Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water
Breakfast: fruit platter
Mid-meal snack: 4-5 almonds/1-2 walnuts
Lunch: Fruit platter and fruit juice
Evening snacks: Fruit juice
Dinner: A plate of water melon
Before sleeping: Green tea
* Diet plan 2 -
Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water
Breakfast: Mixed vegetables and soya chunks
Mid-meal snack: Fruits as per taste
Lunch: Mixed vegetables and vegetable soup
Evening snacks: Corn salad
Dinner: Vegetable salad and mixed vegetable soup
Before sleeping: Green tea
* Diet plan 3 -
Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water
Breakfast: Mixed vegetable soup, apple and mixed vegetable upma
Mid-meal snack: Fruits as per taste
Lunch: A plate of salad, fruit, two chapati, one bowl of dal, vegetable with curd
Evening snacks: Chana
Dinner: Mixed boiled vegetables, fruit platter
Before sleeping: Green tea
* Diet plan 4 -
Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water
Breakfast: Banana milk shake, four-five almonds, grilled paneer sandwich
Mid-meal snack: Fruits as per taste
Lunch: A plate of salad, one fruit, two chapati, one bowl of dal and vegetable with curd
Evening snacks: Chana murmura
Dinner: A big plate of fruit platter
Before sleeping: A glass of lukewarm milk
* Diet plan 5
Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water
Breakfast: Vegetable upma/idli along with milk
Mid-meal snack: Fruits as per taste
Lunch: A plate of salad, brown rice with soya chunks/chicken/egg white/paneer and a mix vegetable soup
Evening snacks: A bowl of mashed paneer mix with vegetables
Dinner: Brown rice mix vegetable briyani and an apple
Before sleeping: A glass of lukewarm milk
Source: IANS