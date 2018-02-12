Want to look good and healthy on Valentines Day? Well, then include green tea and more of fruits and vegetables in your diet, say experts.

Preeti Seth, Nutritionist, Pachouli Wellness Clinic, Delhi, and Komal Thakur, Dietician from SCI International Hospital, Delhi, list down some tips.

* Increase fluid intake, at least four-five liters a day.

* Have more of uncooked food. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet.

There are some special diet plans that you can go for.

* Diet plan 1-

Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water

Breakfast: fruit platter

Mid-meal snack: 4-5 almonds/1-2 walnuts

Lunch: Fruit platter and fruit juice

Evening snacks: Fruit juice

Dinner: A plate of water melon

Before sleeping: Green tea

* Diet plan 2 -

Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water

Breakfast: Mixed vegetables and soya chunks

Mid-meal snack: Fruits as per taste

Lunch: Mixed vegetables and vegetable soup

Evening snacks: Corn salad

Dinner: Vegetable salad and mixed vegetable soup

Before sleeping: Green tea

* Diet plan 3 -

Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water

Breakfast: Mixed vegetable soup, apple and mixed vegetable upma

Mid-meal snack: Fruits as per taste

Lunch: A plate of salad, fruit, two chapati, one bowl of dal, vegetable with curd

Evening snacks: Chana

Dinner: Mixed boiled vegetables, fruit platter

Before sleeping: Green tea

* Diet plan 4 -

Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water

Breakfast: Banana milk shake, four-five almonds, grilled paneer sandwich

Mid-meal snack: Fruits as per taste

Lunch: A plate of salad, one fruit, two chapati, one bowl of dal and vegetable with curd

Evening snacks: Chana murmura

Dinner: A big plate of fruit platter

Before sleeping: A glass of lukewarm milk

* Diet plan 5

Early morning: Green tea/lemon tea/black tea/lemon water

Breakfast: Vegetable upma/idli along with milk

Mid-meal snack: Fruits as per taste

Lunch: A plate of salad, brown rice with soya chunks/chicken/egg white/paneer and a mix vegetable soup

Evening snacks: A bowl of mashed paneer mix with vegetables

Dinner: Brown rice mix vegetable briyani and an apple

Before sleeping: A glass of lukewarm milk

