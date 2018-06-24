Adventure lovers must have heard the name of Bear Grylls, who hosted the famous Discovery Channel's show "Man vs. Wild." In one of the episodes, the 44-year-old adventurer showed that humans can drink their own urine if they have no water source. Now, a woman had posted a video, where she claimed that drinking her dog's urine helped her to cure the acne and developed a natural glow.

The woman, Lynn Lew, is a US resident, uploaded a one minute 26 seconds video on her Facebook profile two months ago but, it became viral recently. In the starting of the bizarre video, the woman could be heard while saying and many people have asked her, how could she "always look so good, how my makeup always looks so perfect or how I always have this natural glow and here is my secret."

Then she showed a plastic glass and took her male dog towards a tree so he could urinate there. When the dog started to pee, she could be seen in that video while holding that cup on dogs private section to collect the whole urine.

Even though the visibility of the cup during the urine collection process was not captured clearly, which raised an accusation against Lynn that the video was fake, many viewers became convinced after seeing the woman drinking the dog's pee.

She not only drank the whole cup of urine, she even licked her finger to have the remaining liquid. She told on camera that until she drank the dog's pee for the first time, she used to be depressed and had bad acne. But, as per her words, the urine helped her to develop a good health, as the dog's urine has "vitamin A in it, vitamin E in it, and it has 10 grams of calcium." She also claimed that the urine also helps to cure life-threatening illness, cancer.

But, a Canadian professor of health Timothy Caulfield advised on Twitter that people should not do what that woman was suggesting, as the dog's urine is basically a biological waste.

Metro.co.uk reported that Dr Zubair Ahmed, from MedicSpotGPsaid, "It is a common belief that urine is sterile – which it normally is if you don't have a problem with your renal tract. However, once it leaves the body, it can be contaminated with bacteria."

As per the US Army Field Manual's humans can drink their own urine only in a survival situation when there is no other fluid available. But, when it comes to the consumption of animal urine, there are many people who believe that drinking animal urine could make their health better.

A Muslim holy book called Hadith stated why many people drink camel urine. As per the texts of that religious book, "Some people of 'Ukl or 'Uraina tribe came to Medina and its climate did not suit them."

The book added that those people were advised by the Prophet to go to the herd of camels and to drink their milk and the urine as a medicine of their illness. So, when those people followed what they were ordered, their health condition became better. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) strictly asked people not to consume such animal urine.

Even in India, many 'Hindu' people do believe that drinking cow urine helps them to keep their body disease free. Even, parents and grandparents in the country, who are the believers of their religion put a small amount of cow dung on a newborn's mouth.

