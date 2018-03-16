Official audio recordings from the FAA of Albuquerque Centre air traffic control have revealed that two US passenger jet pilots encountered a mysterious UFO on February 24, 2018. The news about the eerie encounter was first revealed by 'The Drive' website which obtained the audio recordings from the air traffic control station.

According to reports, one of the planes was flying at an altitude of 37,000 feet and it was at that time when the crew members noticed a weird flying object hurtling across the sky. During the time of the sighting, the jet was travelling east between the Sonoran Desert National Monument and the New Mexico Border in the US.

After the sighting, the N71PG jet pilot asked the air traffic control whether they were aware of anything passed above them, and surprisingly, the answer was negative. The negative remark from the air traffic control indicated that they were not aware of any such object flying above the passenger plane.

Even after getting a negative reply from the air traffic control, the pilot defiantly said that he witnessed an unidentified flying object above the plane.

A few minutes later, the air traffic control asked another flight which was traveling in the same direction to check whether there are any unidentified flying objects passing over.

The puzzled American pilot asked, "If anything passes over us?"

"Affirmative, we had an aircraft in front of you that reported something pass over him and we didn't have any radar targets, so just let me know if you see anything pass over you," the controller replied.

Within a minute, the American pilot replied. He called up the air traffic control and said that he saw the UFO.

"Yeah something just passed over us. I don't know what it was, but it was at least two or three thousand feet above us. Yeah it passed right over the top of us," said the pilot of the American 1095 airbus.

The air traffic control operator then asked the pilot whether the object was moving or just hovering in the sky.

"I couldn't make it out if it was a balloon or whatnot, but it was just really beaming light or had a big reflection and several thousand feet above us going the opposite direction," said the pilot, Express reports.

According to reports, the entire drama happened in a matter of just six minutes.