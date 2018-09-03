The third-round tie between Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios was one of the most anticipated matches on Saturday at the US Open. The artist was up against the mercurial youngster, who is capable of taking out big names with ease.

Contrary to expectations, the tie witnessed one-way traffic with Kyrgios struggling to match the class of the 37-year-old, who seems determined to end his nine-year-long title drought at the Flushing Meadows.

Nonetheless, Federer came up with a moment of brilliance that left fans and even Kyrgios awestruck in the third set of his 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 win.

The Swiss great came up with an age-defying down-the-line winner on Kyrgios' advantage point at 3-3. He sprinted forward to chase a drop shot from the Australian and just managed to reach the ball before hitting a forehand winner around the net.

"Oh my god," Kyrgios exclaimed and stood near the net with his mouth agape. The crowd was up on its feet to acknowledge what is yet another addition to "Federer hot shots."

The man, who has made sure fans got their money's worth over the years with his lobs, tweeners and SABRs among other awe-inspiring shots, himself acknowledged that the down-the-line winner was a "special shot".

"I definitely think it was a special one, no doubt about it. It was definitely one of the more unique ones. Like I explained on the court, you don't get an opportunity to hit around the net post very often, because in practice, you can't really train them," Federer said.

"The net is out further and the court is more narrow, so for a shot like this to happen in a practice, you will be running into a fence and you will hit it into the net.

"I have hit a few throughout my career, and, sure, they are always fun, just because sometimes you can sort of aim for it because you realise you have an option more, which you just never have.

"As you're hitting it, you're, like, 'Oh, I can just shove it down the line and just flat'. That's what happened today."

'Unreal'

Kyrgios, who is no stranger to hitting hot shots, was so impressed with Federer's shot that he said he would be Instagramming it. The 23-year-old Australian, who won a controversy-filled second-round tie against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, insisted that he wouldn't have been happy to see someone other than Federer hitting such winners against him.

"It was almost unreal. Almost got to the point where I wanted him to start making shots like that, and I finally got it," Kyrgios said.

"If anyone else is doing those shots against me, I'm probably not too happy. But it's Roger."

Federer will face another Australian in John Millman in the fourth round before a potential quarter-final outing against Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.