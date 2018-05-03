A self-proclaimed time traveller has claimed that the US government is in alliance with the aliens. Noah, the time traveller has further made it clear that the much anticipated alien disclosure will happen in 2030.

Noah has made these sensational remarks during a live broadcast on YouTube conspiracy channel Apex TV. During the live session, a telephone caller asked the time traveller whether the US government is in alliance with aliens. Without any hesitation, the time traveller replied that his concern is genuine.

"Yeah they are, so the aliens are practically allies with the whole world except some religions that they must be dealt with and everything. America is allies with them," said Noah.

Another user asked Noah to describe the inside of a UFO. But the time traveller said that he was unable to answer the question. Noah revealed that he hadn't been inside a UFO, and as a result, it is practically impossible for him to answer such a question.

"I haven't actually been inside a UFO – I mean I have been in one but I don't remember much about it. I remember someone else was piloting it and everything. We had it move forwards just like 10 feet and it got down. I was basically with a bunch of other people and we had some time to spare, and this other guy went 'Do you guys want to see something cool?," said Noah, reports Express UK.

He also revealed that self-driving electric cars will start ruling the roads by 2021. The time traveller also told them that the virtual reality will dominate the entertainment industry in the future.

This is not the first time that Apex TV is sharing outlandish videos about time travellers. A few weeks ago, they shared a video about a woman time traveller who had apparently visited the year 3800. To add authenticity to her claims, the time traveller even shared a photo from the future. However, many people rubbished her claims stating that it was a hoax.