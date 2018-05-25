Falling in the lines of the recent incidents in Cuba, a US diplomat in China has developed mild brain injuries after he reported hearing abnormal sounds and sensations.

After the incident, the US Embassy and Consulates in China issued a notice stating that the employee reported ''subtle and vague, but abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure.''

"The U.S. government is taking these reports seriously and has informed its official staff in China of this event. We do not currently know what caused the reported symptoms and we are not aware of any similar situations in China, either inside or outside of the diplomatic community," read the statement.

The embassy also asked the US citizens not to attempt to locate the sound source if they experience any unusual acute auditory or sensory phenomena.

"While in China, if you experience any unusual acute auditory or sensory phenomena accompanied by unusual sounds or piercing noises, do not attempt to locate their source. Instead, move to a location where the sounds are not present," said the embassy.

The embassy requested US citizens to seek immediate medical attention if they develop any medical problems or weird symptoms during their stay in China.

US government officials revealed that they did not have enough evidence to connect this incident with the previous attacks on US diplomats in Cuba that happened in late 2016. However, many experts believe that an advanced sonic weapon outside the range of audible sound might be causing brain injuries among the victims.

Jinnie Lee, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said that the diplomat started developing the symptoms in late 2017 and when it became worse, the employee was finally taken to the US for further investigation.

"On May 18, the embassy learned that the clinical findings of this evaluation matched mild traumatic brain injury. The department is taking this incident very seriously and is working to determine the cause," said Jinnie Lee, NBC News reports.

Lee also added that the Chinese government has promised to investigate the weird incident.

In the meantime, Tyler Glockner, a conspiracy theorist and the user of a YouTube channel called 'Secureteam10,' has revealed that something strange is happening all across the globe. He added that thorough investigations should be carried out to unravel the mysteries surrounding the mysterious booms which can be heard in many parts of the United States.