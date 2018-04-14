The US dollar index climbed slightly as investors continue to monitor the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.04 per cent at 89.783 in late trading on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In late New York trading, the euro climbed to $1.2334 from $1.2330 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to $1.4243 from $1.4226 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar was up to $0.7761 from $0.7756.

The US dollar bought 107.46 Japanese yen, higher than 107.20 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar was up to 0.9622 Swiss franc from 0.9621 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.2614 Canadian dollars from 1.2587 Canadian dollars.