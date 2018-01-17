United World College (UWC) and Tanglin Trust School in Singapore have warned parents after two alleged attempts by strangers to abduct their students within a space of a few days, reported Channel NewsAsia.

Police reports have been filed for both cases, the report said.

The first case on January 11 involved a UWC South-east Asia Dover campus middle school student, who was waiting for her bus along Dover Road.

UWC said that the girl was approached by a man driving a van, who asked the student to get into the vehicle, the report said citing a letter issued to parents by the school.

The second incident took place on January 16. A female student from Tanglin Trust School was walking to school from one-north MRT station when she was approached by two people in a white van to get in, the report said.

The student reported the incident to school management, who informed her parents.

The police confirmed that two reports on the cases have been lodged and investigations are ongoing. The driver in one case has been identified and he is assisting with investigations, as per the report.