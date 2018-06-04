A Buddhist monk, Luang Phor Pian, who used to live in Bangkok, Thailand, died on November 16, 2017. A few months ago, his followers removed the body from the coffin as a part of Buddhist tradition and people were shocked to see a barely decayed body and a bright smile on his face.

He is originally from Cambodia but spent most of his life in Thailand. The monk was married and he had seven sons and two daughters.

As per local media reported that the body of the monk appeared in such a way that he took his last breath just before 36 hours. The body of Luang Phor Pian was removed to fit him with new and clean robes.

Followers of the Buddhist monk strongly believe that the non-decayed nature of his body is an indication that he has reached the heights of Nirvana, which means salvation. The images of Luang soon went viral on online spaces, and even experts are totally clueless about this weird phenomenon where a dead body is preserved in such a manner. As the image of the Buddhist monk went viral, people started putting out different theories to explain this phenomenon.

"Smile? what am I missing here .. I see a dead body. Religious people happily looking forward to being Dead .... a delusional waste of living & life'', commented Bigcooter.com, a YouTube user.

"Samsara is the realm of suffering we all experience. Nirvana is leaving the realm of suffering or Enlightenment," commented Megan Redapth.

In Indonesia, there is a ritual called 'ceremony of cleaning corpses' where families dig up their relatives and put new clothes on them. As per their tradition, the soul of a dead person must return to their village of origin. For example, if a person dies on a journey, the family will go to the person's spot of death, and they will walk him back to the village.