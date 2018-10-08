A new climate change report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has urged people to eat less meat as it will reduce the carbon dioxide emission drastically, thus preventing the earth from overheating.

The study report has set out a draft of recommendations on how to limit global warming, preventing ice cap melting, droughts, damage to crops, and the spread of diseases that favour warmer climates.

Experts believe that reducing meat production could reduce the global temperature drastically. Some of the other ways which should be adopted to reduce the atmospheric temperature are increasing the usage of electric cars and extensive planting of forests to absorb the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The study report also urges to stop using fossil fuels to generate power, as it is one of the major contributors of atmospheric temperature rise. It also talks about the necessity to stop using gas boilers to heat homes.

The ultimate aim of various climate change efforts initiated by agencies including IPCC is to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide produced each year by 45 percent by 2030 and to reduce the production to zero by 2050.

It has been found that the level of carbon dioxide rose by 3 percent between 2000 and 2013 but the effects of climate change started to become visible from 2013. Between 2013 and 2016, the global carbon dioxide level increased by just about 4 percent a year.

Now, scientists are also thinking about developing advanced technology to draw carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Governments all around the world are allocating more land to crops, and strict measures are being taken to prevent deforestation which is the main contributor to global temperature rise. Earlier, several research teams had predicted a drastic rise in ice cap melting in Antarctica and the main reason behind this is nothing but the drastic rise of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was established in 1988 by the by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to provide the world with a clear scientific view on the current state of knowledge in climate change and its potential environmental and socio-economic impacts.