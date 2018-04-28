A 22-year-old lady, Christine Emanuel has apparently shot the visuals of an eerie black flying object when she was on a flight from Brisbane to Melbourne on April 22.

Magnus News Agency reported that the alleged incident took place at around 2.30 pm, 45 minutes after the flight took off from Brisbane. When Christine looked through the window, she suddenly saw a strange object 30,000 feet in the sky over the wing of the plane and captured the bizarre sighting on her camera.

"It looked like black smoke and a black craft of some sort. I couldn't see the shape, all I could see was a black object, at first I thought it was a dark cloud in the distance but realized it looked too black and straight to be a cloud. People I've shown it to also agree it's out of the ordinary, especially being that close to my plane and that high in the sky and because it was black," said Christine, quoted by Daily Mail.

She said that the strange object hovered in the sky for about five minutes before disappearing. She even tried to wake her partner up to witness the baffling sighting, but he was half asleep and was not able to recall the incident.

However, Christine's sister Larni is pretty sure that the video is featuring a UFO from deep space. Larni said that she also witnessed a low-flying spaceship on the eve of 2017 New Year and claims that it did not resemble any man-made flying object.

"On New Year's Eve 2017 myself and two other witnesses were able to view a ship flying at a low altitude that did not resemble any man-made ship that we have ever seen. What my sister filmed, I'm not sure what it could have been, people I have shown it to are not sure what it is either," said Larni.

The new UFO sighting comes just a few days after a triangular spaceship was spotted in the skies of California. As the incident baffled local residents, conspiracy theorists argued that this object could be TR3B, the anti-gravity space vessel allegedly built by the US Air Force in Area 51.