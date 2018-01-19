A video clip reportedly captured from an airplane above Area 51 is now the hottest point of debate among alien buffs and UFO enthusiasts. The clip clearly features bright lights in the sky, and even though cloudy, the light rays pierced through the clouds as the plane travels above them. The visuals indicate that two separate objects were present in the skies during that time, and both of them mysteriously flashed their lights before disappearing.

According to reports, the airplane was in its course from Wisconsin to Los Angeles when this rare sighting happened. As the sighting appeared during the closing stages of the journey, people who were on board believe that the plane was above Area 51 when the sighting occurred.

Eyewitnesses claim that the plane was compelled to change direction to avoid this mysterious phenomenon.

"Saw this 30 minutes before we landed. My guess was we were near Area 51. The lights grabbed the attention of everyone onboard. It was fairly cloudy and these lights would pierce the clouds even when we were in them deeply. I figured a reflection from solar panels at first. But the blinking was synchronized and penetrating," said an eyewitness, Daily Star reports.

As the video went viral on the Internet, conspiracy theorists are claiming that the US Government is conducting mysterious experiments in Area 51. Some days back, a self-proclaimed former Area 51 employee has sensationally claimed that he has piloted a time-traveling UFO made with reverse engineering. Robert Miller, who made these claims, also added that the US Government has already mastered the technique of developing time traveling UFOs with the help of alien technology.

As more and more bizarre claims regarding Area 51 are popping up, many people strongly believe that this remote airforce base is home to futuristic spacecraft development.