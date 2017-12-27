A glowing UFO spotted in Russian skies on Tuesday night made many think that an alien invasion is imminent. The bizarre incident happened over the western Russian city of Lipetsk, and after a few moments, the glowing light exploded in mid-air. Many people captured this eerie video on their cameras, and the visuals are now going viral on social media platforms. Russian Government has not commented on this recent sighting.

A proof of alien existence

The videos were first uploaded on the Russian social media site VKontakte, and it featured a nearly triangle shaped light above the skies of the Russian city, Lipetsk.

"Initially, there was a bright spot in the sky, and then came the glowing light. It was some kind of a spotlight, and it was very bright. After a few moments, it exploded. What was it?", asked a social media user.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists intervened, and they loudly claimed that this is a concrete evidence of alien and extra-terrestrial existence.

This is not the first time that UFOs were getting spotted over the city of Lipetsk. In August, a streak of UFOs appeared over the city, and the appearance still remained a mystery.

Convincing explanations

Recently, people in Los Angeles were all pulled into a state of frenzy when they saw a glowing UFO in the evening skies. But later, the UFO theory was debunked, and it has been revealed that the alleged 'UFO' was actually SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Some people are connecting this incident that happened in the United States with the recent Russian UFO sighting. According to them, the mystery light ball might be actually the result of a ballistic missile launch. Others claimed that the light was an emission from a steel plant.