As the number of UFO sightings all over the world increases day by day, conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'mavi777' has uploaded an eerie clip which shows a strange flying object hovering over the Sydney night skies. The YouTube channel reveals that the clip was shot on July 29, 2018.

At the first look, the bizarre flying object seems too big in size, and it literally resembles the alien spaceships which we have seen in Hollywood sci-fi movies like Independence Day. The body of the object is equipped with lights, and it emanates light at regular intervals. Interestingly, after some moments another UFO too appeared in the skies which indicated that these two flying objects are communicating with each other.

The spooky clip soon went viral and viewers soon put forward various theories explaining the mysterious sky sighting.

Most of the viewers argued that Donald Trump has already deployed space force in the skies and they are monitoring the airspace of various countries to detect suspected activities. Some conspiracy theorists alleged that the Australian government has developed an advanced military craft and it is this space vehicle which has been spotted in the skies.

"It appears as though the ufo was pulled over by the cosmic police. Perhaps it was travelling faster than the speed of light, thereby breaking the universal speed limit," commented AJ Doolin, a YouTube user.

"The intergalactic Space police or its the new Space force deploy by Trump Nice video," commented GH Leader, another YouTuber.

The new footage was captured in Sydney just a few hours after another UFO was reported hovering in the skies of Los Angeles. In Los Angeles, the video was captured by a group of spectators, and adding authenticity to the clip, the spectators were seen pointing their fingers towards the flying object in the night sky. However, skeptics ruled out the alien angle, and they made it clear that the objects in the sky are mere lens flares.