A YouTube video uploaded by conspiracy theory channel 'UFO mania' is now the hottest point of debate among alien enthusiasts. The video features bright streaks of lights moving towards each other at lightning speed as if they were attacking each other.

Interestingly, the video was reportedly shot above the skies of Nevada, just a two-hour drive from the notorious Area 51, the alleged extra-terrestrial hotspot. It should be noted that Area 51 has been the center of various UFO sightings including the infamous Roswell crash, and many people believe that the US government is conducting a secret UFO project at this secret base.

Is galactic war real?

The video was shot by a motorist who is not ready to disclose his name due to security reasons. According to the motorist, the bright stars like objects in the skies moved at a very high speed and their way of movement clearly indicated that they were fighting each other.

"I was waiting in the car while my buddy went into the store. I noticed about 9 to 10 brights dots in the sky that looked like stars. The dots were in a line at an approx 45-degree angle. All of a sudden they started to move upward on that same angle," said the motorist.

The man also revealed that during the war, there were many bursts of energy and it lasted for more than twenty seconds. However, skeptics claim that this is nothing but the reflection of light in the car window.

MUFON, an American-based non-profit organization that investigates cases of alleged UFO sightings is now probing this weird incident caught on the skies of Nevada.

UFO video going viral

The video has now gone viral on the Internet, and it has fetched more than 400,000 views on YouTube. Most of the viewers who saw the video are convinced that this video is an authentic evidence of alien life.

A YouTube user named Maorawrath commented under the video that there will be a staged alien invasion in the near future.

"That is NOT a reflection of cars. What a stupid thing to say. It's daytime, the cars in the background don't have their lights on. Secondly, the speed of the lights in question is going so much faster than any car reflection. I've seen similar but not as vivid lights at night in the desert in Nevada. Why couldn't it be real? It looks creepy to me and anything is possible these days. Nice catch!!," posted a YouTube user Waveluth debunking car window reflection theory.