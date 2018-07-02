The release of some classified documents has revealed that the United Kingdom's Military Intelligence, Section 5 (MI5) has spent at least 50 years searching for UFO and flying saucers in the hope of stealing alien technology.

The declassified documents which were released a day before the UFO day which has been observed every year on June 02 clearly indicate that the United Kingdom was very desperate to develop alien technology between 1947 and 1997, as they feared that China or Soviet Union might have developed UFOs with advanced technology which will affirm their dominance in the world.

As per these documents, the secret research program came to an end in 1997, as authorities became concerned that the UFO investigation had diverted officials from other important duties. However, it still remains unclear whether the British spies had uncovered some crucial details about alien existence during this 50-year period.

"The MoD has been desperately trying to delay the release of these formerly secret and highly sensitive papers for more than a decade. Even though they have been partly censored they can't conceal the fact the UK military was interested in capturing UFO technology - or what they coyly refer to as novel weapon technology," told top UFO expert Dr David Clarke to the Sun.

The release of these declassified documents came just a day after a former NASA scientist revealed that there are many concrete pieces of evidence to prove the existence of UFO and aliens. Kevin Knuth who currently works as a professor of physics at the University of Albany also suggested that more research should be carried out on authentic UFO sightings in the recent past so that it would benefit the mankind.

Kevin Knuth alleged that governments all around the world are covering up the existence of UFOs and he made it clear that UFOs made with alien technology are capable of performing erratic movements on the air defying all laws of physics. Talking about Fermi Paradox, Knuth revealed that the existence of aliens are more likely as our universe is comprised of more than 300 billion stars capable of hosting Earth-like planets.