Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) superstar Conor McGregor is all set to return to the Octagon after nearly a two-year hiatus from Mixed Martial Arts.

The former double-weight champion is all set to face Russia's undefeated MMA sensation and reigning lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 6.

McGregor will bid to reclaim the lightweight title, which he was forced to give up due to inactivity.

He has not fought in the UFC ever since he clinched the 155-pound championship from Eddie Alvarez back in November 2016 at UFC 2015.

McGregor had made his professional boxing debut last year where he fought superstar Floyd Mayweather in what was considered one of the biggest crossover bout.

McGregor vs Nurmagomedov

The expectations around the upcoming fight have soared ever since the fight was announced on Friday by UFC president Dana White.

Notably, there is a bit of bad blood between McGregor (21-3) and Nurmagomedov as the former had attacked a bus carrying The Eagle in Brooklyn earlier this year.

McGregor avoided jail sentence and fine after the Dubliner took a plea deal recently. He hiatus from UFC action was extended due to the recently-adjudicated case.

McGregor had initiated the bus attack in response to Nurmagomedov and his team's cornering of Artem Lobov, who is one of the Irishman's good friends, ahead of UFC 223.

The undefeated Russian fighter challenged McGregor for a fight after the incident, which White had labelled "the most disgusting thing ever happened in UFC history". Nurmagomedov had won the lightweight title UFC 223 in April.

Beating Conor would be massive for Khabib: White

White meanwhile believes there will be no trouble in the lead up to the upcoming bout, according to ESPN. The UFC president has talked up both the superstars.

"This is a very important fight for both fighters. For Khabib, who is undefeated and who is looked at as one of the best fighters in the world, beating Conor is massive for him," White said.

"He [McGregor] went out and boxer Floyd Mayweather, and he is literally willing to fight anybody in the world who thinks they're better than him. It's what makes him so popular. This isn't a crossroads fight. This is another fight to cement his legacy as one of the best to ever do it."