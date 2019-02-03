A single mum claims that her 1- year old child belongs to UFC champion Connor McGregor.

The 30- year old boxer, has been asked to take a DNA test to prove that he is indeed her daughter's father. Terri Murray, 26, has said that she gave birth to Clodagh nine months after she hooked up with the cage fighter in 2017.

She further revealed that they had sex at the fighter's hotel after Aintree Grand National, four weeks before Conor's girlfriend Dee Devlin, 31, gave birth to their first child, Connor Jr.

Murray told The Mirror, "I don't want his money. I just want to prove he is Clodagh's dad and I'm not lying."

The fighter, however, has denied sleeping with the mother of one and has gone forth saying that she might have slept with one of his friend, who was with them to Aintree on a private jet.

But, Terri has proofs where she shows messages that she received from McGregor, denying that he slept with her. But, she insists that she didn't share more than a kiss with his friend. That's why she has asked both the men should take a DNA test.

"I don't know why he has let it come to this. I have tried, I can honestly sit here and say I have tried everything," Terri said.

The MMA fighter had arrived at the Grand National on a private jet. Later, he made a guest appearance at a party, where Terri was with her friends. She was later invited by one of the boxer's friends to come downstairs at the Mansion club. After entering the room, two of her friends went with McGregor's crew and she decided to go to Mc Gregor's executive suite.

"I knocked on the door and Conor must have been looking through the spy hole or something because he opened the door," she said. "As I've walked in I've said to Conor 'hiya' and he has gone 'I've been waiting for you' and I've gone 'Conor, I never got an acceptable picture with you before, can I get a picture with you?" she further revealed.

The two then went on to have a few laughs over a few drinks after which they got intimate. During the process, she recalled saying to McGregor that she was not on any contraceptives to which the boxer allegedly replied, "'ah f*** it babe."

The boxer got in touch with Terri two days later and they had sex again at the Hilton.

There are enough proofs on the internet that show screenshots of Instagram exchanges between the two. There are reports that indicate that the two did have a fling.

Till now, no one has responded from McGregor's team. His response is yet to be received.