The UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying draw took place in Dublin on Sunday. As per the result of the draw, defending champions Portugal will compete in Group B along with Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania and Luxemburg.

England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo were drawn in Group A, while the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion France will square off against Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldavia and Andorra in Group H.

Germany, the winner of 2014 World Cup will compete with the Netherlands as both the countries are in Group C along with Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus.

Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia and Gibraltar were drawn in Group D. The runner-up of this year's World Cup Croatia will face Wales, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan as all these five countries are in Group E.

The Spanish national football team was drawn in Group F, which includes Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands and Malta.

Group G has Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia and Latvia, while the 2018 World Cup host Russia will face other five countries Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino and Belgium in Group I.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the Russia World Cup, will face Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia and Liechtenstein in Group J.

The winner and the runner-up of each of these groups will automatically qualify for the 2020 Euro.

Four other teams will achieve their places in the tourney through the playoffs.

Here are the dates

21–23/03/19: Matchday one

24–26/03/19: Matchday two

07–08/06/19: Matchday three

10–11/06/19: Matchday four

05–07/09/19: Matchday five

08–10/09/19: Matchday six

10–12/10/19: Matchday seven

13–15/10/19: Matchday eight

14–16/11/19: Matchday nine

17–19/11/19: Matchday ten

22/11/19: European Qualifiers play-off draw

01/12/19: UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw

26–31/03/20: European Qualifiers play-offs

01/04/20: Additional final tournament draw if required

12/06–12/07/20: UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament