More than 2200 Real Madrid fans have returned their tickets for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Final against the England based club Liverpool. The final will take place at Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

As reported by Spanish newspaper AS, a series of logistical complications and the increased costs to get into Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where the UCL final will take place, have become the reason behind returning tickets.

24,268 Real Madrid supporters applied for the 12,802 tickets that were reserved for the La Liga club. But, after this unexpected incident, that occurred almost two weeks before the biggest club game in football, the 12 time European Cup winners may not sell out their allocated tickets.

However, the match will take place on June 4 at around 9.45 pm local time (SGT 2.45 am on June 5). As per the official website, Eurosport will provide live streaming for the Singapore audience. Malaysian audience can watch the live match on Astro.