Isyam Rahmat, a 36-year-old Uber driver has been sentenced to 14 months in jail after he pleaded guilty last month to one count of having unprotected sex with a teenage girl. The victim was 15-years-old then, and the accused engaged in a sexual act with the girl even after knowing that she was a minor, said the prosecution.

Details of the crime

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew revealed that the girl ran away from her home due to family issues on January 19, 2017. During the day of the crime, she was apparently waiting for a taxi in Elias Road in Pasir Ris. Isyam Rahmat, at that time, drove by the road, and after seeing the lone girl, he stopped his car and asked where she was going.

The victim informed Isyam that she wanted to go to Downtown East in nearby Pasir Ris Close. Even though the Uber driver offered her a ride, the girl initially declined, but later got into Isyam's car after he insisted taking her there.

During the ride, the girl informed Isyam her age, and later, the driver treated her with a meal at a fast-food restaurant.

He later asked the girl whether she could hang out, and he even enquired about hotels which do not need an identity card to check in. Later, the driver drove her to a multi-storeyed car park, and there, he touched the girl on her thighs. As she pushed him away, he dropped her back at the Elias Road.

The girl spent that night at the void deck of a block of flats. On the following day, the girl called the driver at around 04.00 PM as she felt bored. After her call, the taxi driver picked her up at around 07.00 PM. Isyam's friend Jamalludin Abdullah was also there in the back seat during that time.

Isyam later drove the victim to Jamalludin's home, where she was compelled to have unprotected sex with the taxi driver. The DPP informed that Jamalludin also compelled the girl to have sex with him, but she refused.

The next day morning, Isyam dropped her back at Elias Road, and she made a police complaint soon.

Investigating officers arrested the two men the next day.