The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday suspended the implementation of the new "good conduct certificate" for foreign job seekers until further notice.

The move was announced by the Ministry Of Human Resources and Emiratisation without giving any further details, reports Xinhua news agency.

The "good conduct certificate" initiative by the UAE cabinet was raised on February 4, which stated that an expatriate immigrating for work should provide a police document from his country as a proof of non-criminal history or convictions.

The cabinet also said that expatriates, who make 80 percent of the UAE's total population of 10.5 million, would be committed to providing a good conduct certificate if they change jobs within the Gulf state, but only if the new employer demands it.

The report suggested that foreign embassies in the UAE described being "inundated" with requests from their citizens.

(IANS)