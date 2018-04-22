A high-level delegation representing the UAE Space Agency participated in the 34th Space Symposium this week in Colorado.

The Symposium, which was held from April 16-19, brought together space leaders from different parts of the space sector including government, industry and military experts from around the world, according to the report on Saturday.

Led by Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, the delegation included UAE Space Agency Director General Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi and other senior officials and executives.

Al Falasi took part in a panel titled, Emerging Space Economies, where he discussed the accelerated impact space activities had on the UAE's economic diversification agenda.

The Space Agency Chairman noted that the national focus on space activities represented an investment in the future, bringing technological capabilities, educational benefits and advanced applications of the STEM that impact other sectors, as well as produce financial returns.

The Space Symposium, attended by the UAE Space Agency for the third consecutive year, attracted 14,000 attendees and featured notable speakers including US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross among others.

(IANS)