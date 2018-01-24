Sanford Health on Tuesday said it would expand its presence in international healthcare by extending services to seven countries.

The South Dakota-based health care services provider announced its foray into New Zealand, Ireland, Vietnam, Costa Rica and South Africa in 2018 and increase its presence in China and Ghana, it said in a statement.

"We want to go where we can be impactful and create partnerships that will stand the test of time," said Dan Blue, M.D., executive vice president of Sanford World Clinic in a statement.

"We have outstanding partners in each of these countries who share a common goal – to advance health care around the world."

Sanford has made efforts in recent years to set sights beyond United States borders.

Last year it acquired a minority stake in ISAR Klinikum, a hospital leader in stem cell therapies, located in Munich, Germany.

Sanford Health's international healthcare arm, Sanford World Clinic, will now be in nine countries with more than 30 locations.

Supported by philanthropy and launched in 2007, the initiative is designed to foster the partnership with healthcare leaders in the development of sustainable services around the world.

Stanford got its name from billionaire credit card and banking mogul T. Denny Sanford, who donated millions of dollars to support the company's growth plans. Last year, Sanford reported $4.4 billion in annual revenue and employed about 28,000 workers.