Twitter announced that it has decided to end support for its dedicated desktop Mac application and has pulled it from the web and from Apple's App Store. The micro-blogging site said that the support for Twitter for Mac will also end in 30 days.

"We're focusing our efforts on a great Twitter experience that's consistent across platforms. So, starting today the Twitter for Mac app will no longer be available for download," @TwitterSupport tweeted late on Friday.

This means that users will have to use the website or services such as Tweetdeck or third-party apps.

The app, before Twitter pulled it, had an average user rating on the Apple App Store of 1.7 out of five.

That is an accurate approximation of most people's attitude toward the software which has never quite been as robust as third-party clients like Tweetbot or even in-house services like Tweetdeck, according to The Verge.

"Twitter failed time and again to keep its Mac app up to date with the service's latest features -- it took the company more than seven months to bring "Moments" which launched in October of 2015, to its Mac client," The Verge report added(IANS)