Robert Pattinson is reportedly shocked that Kristen Stewart is getting serious with rumored new girlfriend Sara Dinkin. The Twilight star recently called it quits with her girlfriend of over a year, Victoria's Secret angel Stella Maxwell.

The pair have been almost inseparable and have been spotted out and about around town several times. A source told Hollywood Life: "Rob is surprised to see Kristen move through so many girlfriends so quickly. Seeing Kristen move from Stella to Sara has Rob wondering what it will take to keep Kristen happy, satisfied and interested."

"He thinks about Kristen all the time, but has moved on and healed from his broken heart a long time ago. He hopes Kristen finds true love and happiness," the insider added.

"Kristen is falling hard for Sara. She thinks Sara is smart, sexy and totally creative which Kristen find attractive. Kristen and Sara have been inseparable since they started dating and they are making romantic plans to share NYE together too. Kristen is not missing Stella at all," the source went on.

In 2012, Pattinson ended his relationship with the 28-year-old actress after it was confirmed that she had an affair with British director Rupert Sanders. Stewart and the father-of-two, who worked together on Snow White And The Huntsman, were photographed kissing in Hollywood Hills.

Meanwhile, during an interview for Harper's Bazaar UK in 2017, Stewart talked about her sexuality. She said: "Yeah, totally. Definitely... Some people aren't like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'"

"I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated. Did you think I was faking it? I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of," she added.