TWICE's Sana and Red Velvet's Irene grabbed the first two places in the latest brand reputation rankings for girl group members.

According to the Korea Institute for Corporate Reputation, it analyzed 109.48 million pieces of big data from December 19 to January 20 of 318 members of Korean girl groups, an increase of 71.87 percent from December's 63.7 million. The results were based on communication, participation, media coverage and community values.

In first place is TWICE's Sana who got a total score of 3.63 million from 1.52 million in December or an increase of 138.46 percent. She was recently hospitalized for enteritis.

Red Velvet's Irene is second with 3.18 million, a slight decrease of 1.68 percent from 3.23 million last month.

Oh My Girl's Arin grabbed third place with 2.86 million, a whopping increase of 749.46 percent from 337,287 in the previous rankings.

Placing fourth is Red Velvet's Joy with 2.72 million, up by 5.99 percent from 2.56 million last month while Oh My Girl's YooA grabbed fifth place with 2.65 million, an increase of 1,282.94 percent from 191,841 in December.

Girl group members who ranked sixth to 20th are:

6. TWICE's Mina - 2.59 million

7. Red Velvet's Yeri - 2.48 million

8. MOMOLAND's Nancy - 2.46 million

9. MOMOLAND's Yeonwoo - 2.44 million

10. TWICE's Nayeon - 2.38 million

11. TWICE's Momo - 2.32 million

12. Red Velvet's Seulgi - 2.3 million

13. TWICE's Tzuyu - 2.03 million

14. MOMOLAND's Jooe - 2.03 million

15. MAMAMOO's Solar - 1.92 million

16. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon - 1.89 million

17. TWICE's Dahyun - 1.77 million

18. TWICE's Jeongyeon - 1.76 million

19. Oh My Girl's Jiho - 1.66 million

20. BLACKPINK's Jennie - 1.65 million