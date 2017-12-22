TWICE's "TT" has become the first K-pop girl group MV to hit the 300 million hits on Youtube. Released on October 24, 2016, the landmark number was achieved in one year and seven months. Overall, TT is the second K-pop MV to enter the 300 million club after Big Bang's "Fantastic Baby." At the time of writing, the MV had 300,153,024 views and looks like it is still going strong.

"TT" is the lead track off the group's third EP "TWICEcoaster:LANE1 that contained seven tracks. 'TT' has been produced by Black Eyed Pilseung who also composed Twice's hit songs 'Like OOH-AHH' and 'Cheer Up'. The music video has the members showcasing different personalities and famous characters through Halloween-themed cosplays.

The single also became the best-performing song in 2016 topping the Gaon Digital Chart for four consecutive weeks. It was also placed at second and third positions on the Billboard charts' World Digital Songs and Billboard Japan Hot 100, respectively.

The nine-member girl band is not just popular in Korea, they have a wide fans base in Japan too. Their recent Japanese debut #TWICE (a mix of all their hit songs) was a runaway hit with most its songs topping the local charts.

After their debut in 2015, the road to success was never a catwalk for TWICE but they made sure to trounce all the hurdles with hard work and excellence. The group is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Today, with an amazing fan base across the globe, TWICE is already compared to two legendary Kpop Girl Bands, 2NE1 and Girls Generation. They are also one of the few Kpop bands to top the Billboard charts for more than four weeks.