BTS and TWICE have been voted the ideal Christmas date by netizens. The survey was conducted by online agency PMI and around 4000 men and women (aged between 20 and 59) took part in the poll. The question posed was "Which idol would you like to spend Christmas with?"

Among the male idols, BTS topped the poll with 8.9% followed by Wanna One (8.4%), Kang Daniel (8.4%), and EXO (3.3%). The female list was dominated by TWICE (9.6%) followed by IU (7.8%), Seolhyun (5.5%) and Suzy (5.2%).

ALSO READ: IU, TWICE emerge as favourite K-pop artists of 2017

Both BTS and TWICE have had a dream run in 2017. BTS began the year with the repackaged version of their hit album "Wings" that broke the record for the highest number of pre-orders. This was followed by their fifth EP, "Love Yourself: Her." The boys also went global and received international fame by becoming the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards.

TWICE began the year with the release of their special album "Twicecoaster: Lane 2," along with its lead single, "Knock Knock". The girls also made a mark at the Japanese market with their specially compiled Japanese debut album "#Twice." This was followed by the group's first full-length album, "Twicetagram," with its lead single titled "Likey". The album debuted atop both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales.

In addition, TWICE's TT has become the first K-pop girl group MV to hit the 300 million hits on Youtube. "TT" is the lead track off the group's third EP "TWICEcoaster:LANE1 produced by Black Eyed Pilseung. The single also became the best-performing song in 2016, topping the Gaon Digital Chart for four consecutive weeks.

The girls are currently busy promoting the repackaged version of their first studio album "Twicetagram." Titled "Merry & Happy," the album has two fresh numbers alongside the original track list. The new additions are "Heart Shaker" and the eponymous "Merry & Happy."

Let us know your favourite Christmas date in the comments section.