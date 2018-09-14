September 13 marked the 22nd death anniversary of Tupac Shakur, the legendary rapper who mesmerized the world with his scintillating vocals and beats. Even after 22 years of his demise, people seem pretty interested regarding the conspiracy theories surrounding Tupac's death. A week back, a man named Michael Nice has claimed that he was the one who helped Tupac to escape from the United States.

Michael Nice who worked as a security officer for the far-left political party 'The Black Panthers' reveals that he was the one who facilitated the private jet which carried Tupac to Barbados.

Nice reveals that his job was to transport Tupac from Las Vegas safely. However, as Tupac was shot down on September 07, 1996, their plan was delayed a bit. Days later, Nice successfully transported Tupac to Barbados in a private jet. He also added that his security agency paid an undisclosed hefty sum to the hospital where Tupac was treated to fake the death story.

On September 13, it was announced that Tupac was officially dead and the body was apparently switched with another deceased. Before September 13, Nice and his men managed to take Tupac to the private jet from where the legendary hip-hop musician fled the country disguising as a co-pilot.

The video footage released by Nice also shows the interior of the jet and no men were on the board apart from the pilots at the cockpit.

"It was like an escape from prison. There were hugs and handshakes when we finally managed to get him to Barbados. We helped him escape and it was the best feeling. My brother then helped him get to Cuba," said Nice.

YouTube video soon went viral and it has already racked up more than 2,40,000 views. After watching the video, viewers too put forward their thoughts on this conspiracy theory.

"Why would you betray a trust that the Panthers gave you, so you say. What's the point of telling this if he's still in danger. This footage gave no information. This is right up there with unicorns and aliens," commented Eva Daily, a YouTube user.

"I always believed that PAC was alive...I'm not surprised at all," commented Honest Fellow, another YouTuber.