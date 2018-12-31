Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is in Avengers: Endgame movie? Marvel fans seem to be asking this question for a long time but a recent Google leak has somehow made everyone think that The Greatest Showman movie star is surely going to reprise his role of Logan in the upcoming sequel of Avengers: Infinity War.

So, how this question soon rose to become one of the biggest headlines of last week? Well, a simple Google search of "famous Hugh Jackman movies" brings up the array of films that featured the award-winning actor, and at the same time, one such result shows the name of Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Following this, several fans took to Twitter to share their excitement and speculations. Check out few such tweets:

It should be noted that it sure looks like a technical glitch because as of now, the legal rights of X-Men are reserved with 20th Century Fox and Disney is yet to possess the superhero franchise from Fox. Once Disney gets to hold on to all the superheroes from Fox, such as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, then only Marvel will be able to bring the characters of Fox into its future films.

The 50-year-old Hugh Jackman has portrayed Logan in films like X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Logan. After playing the iconic superhero for around two decades, Jackman has stated in past that this is the right time to hang up his adamantium claws.

In one of his recent interviews, Jackman stated that fans have not seen the last of a mutant antihero.

"Wolverine will be back. Someone's going to buy him, I don't know."

As per Hugh Jackman's earlier interviews, it is clear that the Australian actor is not going to reprise his role in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. But if he comes, even for a second, then it would be like a Christmas for all his fans, including Deadpool movie star Ryan Reynolds, who is desperately pleading to Jackman to reprise the role of Logan for one more time in a film featuring both of them.