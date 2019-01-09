A celebrity gossip website claimed that Lady Gaga was upset that she did not win the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in the Drama category at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. However, the 32-year-old singer won for Best Original Song for Shallow from A Star Is Born.

According to a report in Radar Online, Gaga was extremely disappointed that she lost to Glenn Close for her performance in The Wife. A supposed source said: "She was flipping the f**k out afterward and literally in tears. She had her acceptance speech ready and written and rehearsed and was certain that she was going to come home with several awards."

"Gaga was asked countless times what she was going to do when she wins and had it in her head that this was in the bag," the insider added.

"When she lost she could hardly contain her tears. She was not happy at all and had to take a breather after to contain herself. She never thought she would lose to Glenn Close!" the source went on. "She is grateful, obviously, for 'Shallow' taking home the award, but she was really certain that the movie would take home a bunch more."

However, this report was debunked by Gossip Cop and revealed there is no truth to it.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to post a thank you message for her co-star/director Bradley Cooper after the Golden Globes win. She admitted that she was unable to express her gratitude during the acceptance speech at the awards show.

"I didn't get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers. We are all so grateful Bradley loved 'Shallow,' sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful," she wrote.