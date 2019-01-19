Did Angelina Jolie really want to meet Jennifer Aniston after her split from Brad Pitt?

A year ago, Star published a photoshopped cover of the "Maleficent" actress and "Cake" star during the Golden Globes, making it appear that Jolie and Aniston were just inches away from each other at the awards show. The tabloid also ran a headline suggesting that Brad Pitt's ex-wives had an "explosive face-to-face."

The publication asserted that Jolie was "berserk" after learning that Aniston and Pitt had a secret reunion. The tabloid insisted about Pitt and Aniston's reunion and continued to run the said narrative. They also added that Jolie was "demanding to meet" Aniston.

An unnamed source reportedly told the publication that Jolie had been suspicious about Aniston getting Pitt back. Aniston and the "Ad Astra" actor were married before Pitt and Jolie dated. There were rumors that Pitt and Jolie had an affair while filming "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," which triggered Aniston to divorce Pitt.

Gossip Cop denied the reports. According to the rumored-debunking site, Jolie and Aniston never had a showdown over Pitt. In addition, Pitt and Aniston never reconciled. In fact, they have never seen each other for years.

Aniston's rep told Gossip Cop that the report was "just another fabrication."

Pitt and Aniston's fans have been clamoring for the exes to get back to each other after the latter and Justin Theroux split. Many want to see Pitt and Aniston together which only intensified the rumors about them rekindling their romance.

Another publication claimed that Aniston and Pitt were expecting their first baby together and would be spending Christmas with his children.

In Touch Weekly claimed that Aniston was thrilled to spend the holiday with her "true love," Pitt and his kids. The tabloid added that Aniston would make a huge surprise for Pitt by revealing the gender of their upcoming baby on Christmas day. The "Troy" star was reportedly hoping that their baby was a boy. Apparently, the report was false because Aniston is not pregnant.

On Tuesday, Aniston was spotted shooting scenes with director Mark Duplass for her upcoming morning show series with Reese Witherspoon. The "Friends" star looked gorgeous in her side-swept look and there were no signs of any baby bump.

