US president Donald Trump has been receiving criticisms from various corners ever since he announced the plans to create a space force, aimed to proclaim the dominance of the country in the space. Now, renowned physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has claimed that Trump's space force could be a fatal mistake if done wrong.

It should be noted that Tyson is one of the supporters of Trump's idea to create a space force and he recently revealed that it is not a crazy idea to create a space military. However, the author of 'Accessory to War: The Unspoken Alliance Between Astrophysics and the Military' has now urged authorities to be cautious while operating this force.

"Just because it came out of Trump's mouth doesn't mean it's crazy. But, if while doing this, you do not continue to invest in innovations in science and technology, you are making a fatal mistake that will compromise the future health, wealth and security of the nation," said deGrasse Tyson.

Tyson argued that the lack of investments in other areas of space exploration except for the space force could pose a threat to the supremacy of the US beyond the earth's atmosphere.

"And we'll continue — it's not a cliff edge. It's a fade. One day, you wake up and say, 'No one is asking us to have a seat at the table. Japan, China, and Russia are mounting this mission to Mars and they didn't even invite us," added Tyson, aol.com reports.

Recently, Rory Kennedy, the niece of late United States president John F Kennedy has alleged that Donald Trump's plan to militarize space will starve NASA of funding, focus and public interest. It should be also noted that the proposed Space Force is estimated to cost $13 billion in its first five years.