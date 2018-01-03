The story of a woman who died of cancer 18 hours after her wedding has touched millions of hearts across the world.

Heather Mosher, a 31- year- old woman from Connecticut who was fighting cancer got married to lover David Mosher a few days before the original wedding date which was December 30.

The touching pictures of the big day posted by bridesmaid Christina Karas have gone viral and have moved many on social media.

"It reminds me of someone who is crossing the finish line of a marathon or something," David told WFSB. "Nobody thought she would've made it that far. She proved them all wrong and that's what that photo says to me," David said.

Heather and David fell in love after meeting at a swing dance class in May 2015 and went down the road deeper.

David proposed to Heather on December 23, which was also the day the latter was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"She didn't know I was going to propose that night, but I said to myself, she needs to know she's not going to go down this road alone," David said.

David arranged a pair of draft horse and took Heather out on a carriage ride and surprised her with a proposal under the street light.

Five days later the couple learned that the diagnosis was triple negative, one of the most destructive forms of breast cancer.

The cancer quickly spread and in September 2017, Heather was on life support with a breathing tube.

Many people thought she wouldn't make it much longer, but Heather was a fighter.

"She was tough, anyone else would have given up a long time ago. The doctors even said we don't know how she's still here", David said.

Heather was trying her best to make it to the original wedding date (December 30), though they had to bring the wedding forward as per doctor's recommendation.

The couple got married exactly on December 22 in the presence of their family and friends.

The last words Heather said to David were her vows, which would be engraved in his heart forever.

She died on 23 December, 18 hours after getting married. This was exactly a year after David had proposed Heather after knowing she was diagnosed with cancer.

On the original date of the wedding, David bid goodbye to his loving wife at her funeral at a chapel which was supposed to be their wedding venue.

David expressed his heartfelt emotions towards his wife saying "She's my great love, and I'm going to lose her, but I'm not losing her forever,".

He also added he has been inspired by his wife's willpower.

"I want to keep fighting,' so that's the mantra I'm picking up. She was able to fight till the end, I'm going to fight until my end." Heather had said.

Many people have expressed their condolences and a few words for the brave couple.