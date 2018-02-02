Positive self-esteem is something that gives us the strength to take charge of our lives and feel good about ourselves. The mind plays a disproportionate role in our lives and how it feels can drive how the body ends up feeling. Thus, from borderline personality disorders to depression, there are many disorders that could affect people with low self-esteem.

We as doctors do counsel people to think highly of themselves, without bothering about "frivolous aspects" like looks. But man is a social animal and the way people respond and react to us can drive our self-esteem and our perceptions of our value. So, while counseling is considered to be the first resort for all such conditions, this may not be a long-term solution, especially for those whose faces have undergone radical changes with age or those who have had debilitating disease and accidents destroy their face and their looks. It has been clinically proven that medical interventions can go a long way in making victims of such disorders feel empowered and more confident about themselves.

Does looking good make patients feel better?

In a study conducted on patients who battle with their personal insecurities revolving around their physical appearances, reports indicated a great deal of positive change in them psychologically, once they looked fresher and more rejuvenated physically. Such patients often reported deteriorating health, which was co-related to their low self-esteem. The results, interestingly, showed amazing results on their health, after cosmetic interventions to make them look better. Patients have felt "better" and less depressed over the course of months after their treatment. They felt confident not only about the "corrected" face but also about their personality as a whole. Patients, who have chosen to go for treatment, as opposed to the ones that decided not to, have claimed this has "enriched" their lives.

Is looking good and having confidence all about vanity then? I don't think so.

The increasing preference for non-surgical treatment has accounted for a 64 per cent market share and is expected to grow further by 2020. The growing market is because of the growing importance of facial aesthetics. Cosmetic surgery is slowly gaining popularity among the male population as well, and this is expected to intensify in the coming years. There has been a considerable increase in both surgical and nonsurgical procedures performed over the past five years. According to a recent study, approximately 70 per cent of men have shown a great deal of interest in cosmetic procedures, wherein a balanced nose, face rejuvenation, hair transplants and many other such procedures are commonly preferred by men.

The medical community is conducting more research on the subject to understand how face treatments like facelift could be leveraged to enhance people's morale, confidence and consequently their overall health. Cosmetic interventions intended to boost one's self-esteem and improving the perception of one's body image could be opted by those who would like to find a permanent solution to their emotional insecurities, pertaining to confidence. Facial Plastic Surgery can definitely make a huge difference for people, as "We treat the face, but ultimately impact the brain".