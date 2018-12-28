Football is the most popular sport in the world and thus dominating the news is not unusual for the sport. Yet there comes a time when the beautiful game grabs more than its usual quota of headlines. This is known as the transfer window.

Like every year, with January approaching, the rumours have started swirling of possible moves for players. While a lot of these talks are generated by agents looking to land their clients a better deal, some of the rumblings have a logical basis.

Here's taking a look at the possible moves:

Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea

While Sarri has a problem of plenty in his midfield, his forward line is not firing. The strike force of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud has flattered to deceive thus far and Chelsea is in dire need of a goal scorer.

Higuain may be the solution to the problem and this is not the first time the Argentine is linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The striker is currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus and a fee of £36 million may be enough to lure him away to London.

Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United

United's need for a central defender is well documented. In fact, former manager Jose Mourinho's reported tussle with the board began when he was not gifted a defender in the summer. Now it seems that Koulibaly might move to Manchester in the winter after Napoli has eased on their £90 million evaluation of the Senegalese.

Koulibaly was reportedly subject to racial abuse at Inter on Boxing Day and has since then been unsettled at Napoli, which might tempt United to shell out the £70 million to get the much-needed services of the central defender in his prime.

Aaron Ramsey to PSG

The Welshman is out of contract in the summer and Arsenal will be keen to cash in on him in January with an impending move to PSG on the cards. Thomas Tuchel, manager of the Paris club, has reportedly requested the board to find a replacement for Thiago Motta, who retired at the end of last season and Ramsey could be the man coming in.

With rumours of Adrien Rabiot on his way out of the club, this move could be sealed quickly when the transfer window opens.

Cesc Fabregas to Manchester City

Fabregas is out of favour at Chelsea under manager Maurizio Sarri. The Spanish midfielder has fallen behind the likes of Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic and Ross Barkley in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge which might see him force a move to the blue side of Manchester.

Pep Guardiola's City has struggled in the absence of Fernandinho losing successive matches in the Premier League to Crystal Palace and Leicester City. Fabregas, on paper, seems like the perfect replacement for the Brazilian as the World Cup winner is a product of the famous La Masia academy of Barcelona and will fit need no indoctrination to Guardiola's style of football.