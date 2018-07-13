Cycling - Tour de France - The 181-km Stage 6 from Brest to Mur-de-Bretagne Guerleden - July 12, 2018 - The peloton passes hay bales on fire.
-
Even as streets in major cities were filled with jubilant supporters,...
-
Croatia beat Russia; Coach Stanislav Cherchesov reveals Vladimir Putin's reaction to team's performance in World Cup 2018Russia's World Cup fairytale came to an end as Cherchesov's men were...
-
England is bidding to reach a first World Cup semi-final since 1990 when...
-
France starts as favourites to reach the semi-final but in Uruguay, they...
-
Brazil will miss Casemiro due to suspension but they have received a huge...
-
The 33-year-old, who failed to lead Portugal beyond the last 16 stages of...
-
Newly published letter from Russia's sports ministry, signed by Deputy...
-
Brazil has a couple of major injury worries, while Mexico will be missing...
-
Spain was just not good enough in the final third, and the result of that...
-
Russia has one player suspended, while Spain has one key player under...