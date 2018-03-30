England striker Harry Kane has cut short the period of recovery from an ankle injury as Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed on Thursday that he could be available for the English Premier League match against Chelsea.

Tottenham announced on March 14 that Kane would stay off the field for six weeks due to a ligament injury to his right ankle sustained in a league match against Bournemouth, reported Efe.

"Every day he is improving. We need to assess him in the next few days. It's difficult now to say yes or no. Maybe next weekend. But the most important is that we are so positive about his recovery," said Pochettino.

The British press soon speculated about the striker's injury and said he would not return in time for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which kicks off on June 14.

In its first announcement of the injury, the club expected Kane not to return before April.

However, Pochettino revealed that the striker might arrive in time for Sunday's clash at Stamford Bridge, a venue where Spurs failed to emerge victorious since 1990.

"After Bournemouth, everybody believed it would be a long period out, but the resolution has been fantastic," the coach said.

