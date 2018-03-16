Tottenham Hotspur's Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino said the English Premier League club had enough quality players to win matches, despite striker Harry Kane being injured.

Kane, the EPL's top scorer, sustained a right ankle injury during the Spurs' 4-1 win over Bournemouth, which will sideline him for weeks, reports Efe.

"We are talking about one of the best strikers in the world and you cannot compare (him) with the others (in the squad)," Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

"Of course, we are going to miss Harry because it is obvious he is one of the best. But we are calm and relaxed because we have enough quality to play and win games," he added.

Pochettino said he is confident that Kane will return before the end of the season, as the striker is keen to recover and return to the squad.

(IANS)